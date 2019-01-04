Dubai: Former England manager Fabio Capello has said UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni will need “players with personality” to “do something” at the Asian Cup, which gets under way against Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
“Zaccheroni managed Japan and did a fantastic job,” Capello said of his fellow Italian, who lifted the Asian Cup with the Samurai Blue in 2011. “Now I think he can do a lot here (in the UAE) because he knows a lot about Asian football. This is important, he has experience and is a really good manager.”
The two Italians go back a long way with Zaccheroni succeeding Capello at AC Milan in 1998, and Capello referring Zaccheroni for the UAE job when consulted back in October 2017.
Zaccheroni has only won two of his last 10 matches however, and comes into the UAE-hosted Asian Cup under pressure and without two key players, Omar Abdul Rahman and Rayyan Yaslam, who are both injured.
“All the people know the best teams in Asia are Japan and South Korea,” said Capello. “This year it is possible China can do something with Marcelo Lippi, but the UAE is also part of Asia to win this title. The pressure is different when you play in the Asian Cup however, and it will need players with personality, because without personality it’s difficult.”