Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and coach Nicky but have asked for patience. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Manchester United development chief Nicky Butt has urged fans to remain patient with the club’s young talent as they attempt to establish themselves during a rocky period for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United are 14th in the Premier League table after a miserable start to the season, although Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Champions League holders Liverpool hinted at a change in fortunes.

One positive from the opening months of the season has been opportunities for academy graduates.

Brandon Williams recently made his debut and James Garner has been around the squad, while fellow teenagers Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood have played a number of times.