Burnley: Burnley fired Sean Dyche, the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, today with the club embroiled in a fight to avoid relegation.

Dyche was in charge of Burnley for 9 1/2 years, during which time his team was promoted twice from the second-tier Championship and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Burnley is in danger of dropping back into the Championship, though. With eight games remaining, the team is in third-to-last place and four points from safety.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said it was "an incredibly difficult decision" to part company with the 50-year-old, but "we feel a change is needed".

Dyche's last game in charge of Burnley saw them lose 2-0 to Norwich City, who are bottom of the Premier League.

Assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer have also left the club.

Sincere thanks

"Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade," said Pace.

"During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

"Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by academy director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday's game with West Ham United.

"The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course."