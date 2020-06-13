Leipzig's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Hoffenheim. Image Credit: AP

RB Leipzig tightened their grip on third place in the Bundesliga as two goals in two minutes from Dani Olmo gave them a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim on Friday. Leipzig can now turn their attentions to Borussia Dortmund, who sit only one point above them ahead of their match against Fortuna Duesseldorf later on Saturday.

Leipzig now have 62 points with three games left although Dortmund, still hopeful of chasing down Bayern Munich for the title, have a game in hand.

Leipzig remain comfortably on course for a return to the Champions League, having already made the quarter-finals this season, with a six-point cushion over closest pursuers Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen who play at the weekend.

Spanish midfielder Olmo found the net after nine and 11 minutes while substitute Christopher Nkunku was close to a third in stoppage time when a shot came off the post.

“The most important thing was the three points,” Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann told DAZN as his team stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games.

“We could have done better. But the will and attitude worked, so it was deserved in the end.”

The home side had their opportunities on Friday with nine shots on goal in the opening 35 minutes alone.

Munas Dabbur was presented with the best opportunity but his 27th minute header came back off the bar.

By then the damage had been done with former Dinamo Zagreb star Olmo tucking away the opener thanks to Nordi Mukiele’s pass.

Two minutes later, he pounced on a clever header from Marcel Sabitzer to once again fire sharply past Oliver Baumann in the Hoffenheim goal.