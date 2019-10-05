Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier look dejected after the match against Brighton. Image Credit: Reuters

Brighton: Teenage striker Aaron Connolly scored twice on his first Premier League start as Brighton humbled Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to ensure the visitors’ nightmare week ended on the worst possible note.

Defeat at the Amex stadium was compounded by a bad injury to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was stretchered off after falling heavily on his arm in conceding Brighton’s third-minute opener to Neal Maupay.

Under no obvious pressure, the Frenchman, who had gifted Southampton a goal last weekend and then conceded seven to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, dropped Pascal Gross’s cross straight into the path of the striker who scored from a yard out. In his desperation, Lloris landed badly and was carried off, receiving oxygen.

“He is in the hospital now,” said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. “There is no other news at the moment.”

“Hugo Lloris’ injury had massive impact on the game. It was so early in the game. To concede so early and losing our captain, it had an emotional impact on the team. We tried to find solutions, a different way to play but it was impossible. It’s a very difficult moment.”

The keeper’s replacement Paulo Gazzaniga was himself beaten on 32 minutes by the 19-year-old Connolly, who reacted to the keeper’s parry to score neatly - the eighth goal that Spurs had conceded in 78 minutes of competitive action.

A shellshocked Pochettino responded by bringing on Harry Winks at half-time for summer signing Tanguy Ndombele but Connolly was again on hand with an even better goal on 65 minutes.

This time the Irishman picked up a long ball down the left, easily cut inside Toby Alderweireld on his right foot and curled a shot past Gazzaniga’s outstetched hand as Brighton recorded their first win over Spurs since 1983.

“I can’t quite believe it,” said Connolly, who scored his first goal for Brighton against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup this season.

“I’ve been watching the Premier League since I was four or five, so to be playing in it now and then to score and to win 3-0, it really is a dream come true. I love getting goals, I love being able to make my debut. It’s not really sunk in.”

The result piles more pressure on Pochettino, who is struggling to counter Spurs’ dip in form this season. His side are in sixth place in the table, with three wins from eight games this season.