Brendan Rodgers.

London: Revitalised by the appointment of manager Brendan Rodgers and free-scoring form of Jamie Vardy, Leicester City are once again upsetting the applecart of the Premier League’s top six.

Three years on from a remarkable title triumph that allowed football fans across the world to dream, third-placed Leicester could leapfrog defending champions Manchester City into second in the table with victory at Southampton on Friday.

The standards set in recent seasons by City and European champions Liverpool, who already hold an eight-point lead over Leicester at the top of the table, mean the chances of matching that remarkable feat look just as slim now.

However, Leicester do harbour realistic ambitions of a return to the Champions League by becoming the first side outside City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United to break into the top four in four seasons.