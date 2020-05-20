Russian manager and Jose Mourinho, however, unanimous about his talent

Ronaldo, who scored 62 goals in his 98 matches in Brazilian shirt, was hailed as a phenomenon during his playing days. Image Credit: Action Press/REX

Madrid: Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has referred to Brazilian Ronaldo as the greatest talent he came across during his illustrious coaching career, but revealed that Ronaldo’s love for parties and alcohol created a big problem for him in the Real Madrid dressing room.

Ronaldo was part of the Galactico era in Madrid where he formed a high-profile line-up with the likes of David Beckham, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos and Zinedine Zidane by his side.

“The greatest talent I ever coached was Ronaldo. But at the same time he was the player who created the most problems for me in the dressing room. He used to throw parties and do everything,” Capello told Sky Sports Italia.

“Once (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy said to me, ‘coach, the dressing room smells like alcohol.’ Then Ronaldo went to Milan, and we started to win, but if we’re talking about talent then he was the greatest, without a doubt.”

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho had also stated that Ronaldo is the greatest player he witnessed on the football field.

“Ronaldo, El Fenomeno,” Mourinho told LiveScore when asked about greatest player ever. “Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years.

“However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo.

“When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I’d ever seen take to the field.

“Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible,” he added.