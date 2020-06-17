Milan: Bologna rewarded Serbian coach Sinisa Mihajlovic with a one-year contract extension on Wednesday as he continues to manage the Italian club despite undergoing cancer treatment.
The 51-year-old had a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia before the season began.
“Bologna FC 1909 announce that they have reached an agreement with Sinisa Mihajlovic to extend his contract until 30 June 2023,” the club said in a statement.
Mihajlovic said this week he was feeling “stronger than before” having spent the season dividing his time between hospital and the pitch.
The former Yugoslavia international player took over from Filippo Inzaghi in January 2019, helping the team pull off a stunning top flight survival.
The club were 18th with just two wins from 21 games when the former Serbia, AC Milan, Sampdoria and Torino coach arrived, lifting them to a tenth-place finish.
As a result he has been given a contract until June 2022.
Bologna are tenth in Serie A this term and host leaders Juventus in their first match in nearly four months on June 22.