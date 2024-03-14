Brussels: If Kevin De Bruyne goes back to his old haircut, he will make a perfect Tintin at the soccer European Championship this summer.

The Belgium Football Association unveiled the new home and away kits for its male and female internationals on Thursday. The home kit continues with the traditional red color worn by the national teams, whose players are nicknamed the Red Devils and Red Flames.

But the away kit is a tribute to Belgian cartoonist Hergé and the character that made his fame: Tintin, the intrepid reporter. It is composed of a blue jersey with a white collar, brown shorts, and white socks.

In his action-packed adventures, Tintin often wears a blue sweater over a white collared shirt paired with brown cutoff pants, white socks and brown shoes. Tintin also has a trademark quiff haircut.

Over the years, Belgian media have often pointed to the resemblance of Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to Tintin, particularly when the Manchester City star sported a shorter haircut.

“As a big Tintin fan, I am delighted that our Red Devils will be conquering Europe in a jersey based on one of Belgium’s greatest heroes," said Piet Vandendriessche, the Belgium FA CEO.

"We are thrilled to pay homage to a true global icon: Hergé. He not only captured my heart and my mind growing up, but that of so many generations. And that is exactly what the Red Devils, but also the Red Flames, are trying to achieve. Hopefully, Tintin will give them the inspiration to put up great performances, starting this summer in Germany.”

The new home jersey, which features a burgundy shade of red, will be worn by all Belgian national teams from March 23 onwards, when the Red Devils play Ireland as part of their preparations for Euro 2024. The men's team will debut the away kit in a friendly against England on March 26.

Tintin first appeared in the Brussels “Le Petit Vingtième” newspaper supplement in 1929 and traveled all over the globe. His adventures have sold more than 270 million comics worldwide and have been translated into 70 languages.

Euro 2024 in Germany is scheduled from June 14-July 14.