Seven units in operation now across Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva obliges autograph-hunters during a promotional event. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has paid tributes to the fantastic work being carried out by City Football Schools across the UAE as the coaching programme celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

Having initially launched in 2010, City Football Schools has just announced an expansion for the new season with a total of seven venues in operation across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Over the course of the last 10 years, more than 10,000 aspiring young players in the UAE have received expert coaching in order to help them improve their skills and develop a passion for football.

Silva said: “It has been great to see players across the UAE linking up with City Football Schools and Manchester City to stay as fit and active as possible during the pandemic – and keeping their skills sharp,” he says.

“As a club, we have the same values from the first team down through the youth levels and it’s all about working hard and remembering to have fun – and behaving the right way on and off the pitch.

“We have seen City Football Schools go from strength to strength and a huge part of that is the players and coaches involved having these very same values.”

For the new season, sessions will be open to players of all abilities, aged 3-16, with campuses in Abu Dhabi at Zayed Sports City, Emirates Palace and a new location at Al Maryah Island.

For Dubai-based players who want to get involved, the sessions will take place at Brighton College, Jumeirah Baccalaureate School, Koora Dome and Uptown School in Mirdif.