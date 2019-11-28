Belgium's Toby Alderweireld celebrates scoring their third goal. Image Credit: Reuters

Zurich: Belgium will end the year as Fifa’s top-ranked team after winning all 10 of their games in 2019.

Retaining their year-end No. 1 spot, Belgium extended their lead over World Cup champions France going into a four-month break for the top national teams.

Brazil, England and Uruguay are unchanged as No. 3-5. World Cup runners-up Croatia are No. 6, trading places with European champion Portugal at No. 7.

Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.

Mexico, at No. 11, is the best-ranked CONCACAF team. The United States is No. 22.