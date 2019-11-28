Zurich: Belgium will end the year as Fifa’s top-ranked team after winning all 10 of their games in 2019.
Retaining their year-end No. 1 spot, Belgium extended their lead over World Cup champions France going into a four-month break for the top national teams.
Brazil, England and Uruguay are unchanged as No. 3-5. World Cup runners-up Croatia are No. 6, trading places with European champion Portugal at No. 7.
Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.
Mexico, at No. 11, is the best-ranked CONCACAF team. The United States is No. 22.
Senegal are Africa’s top team at No. 20 and No. 28 Japan replace Iran as Asia’s highest-ranked team. World Cup hosts Qatar moved up two spots to No. 55 after winning their latest qualifying game for the 2023 Asian Cup.