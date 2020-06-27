Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski has been named as the Player of the Season in Germany’s Bundesliga.
The Pole won more than 50 per cent of the votes and defeated the likes of Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho, Amine Harit, Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry.
Borussia Dortmund star Sancho finished second overall, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz completing the podium.
Despite being one of the elder statesmen of German football, Lewandowski was once again the league’s leading goalscorer.
The 31-year-old was chasing one record after another this season, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score in 11 consecutive matches at the start of the campaign. By that stage, he had already been on the scoresheet 16 times.
After netting against Fortuna Dusseldorf, the Pole completed his collection and has now scored against every current club in the top flight.
Lewandowski ultimately fired Bayern to a record eighth consecutive Bundesliga title with his 31st goal of the season in 1-0 win over Werder Bremen.