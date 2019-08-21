Franck Ribery Image Credit: AFP

Milan: French winger Franck Ribery said he was relishing one last challenge as the former Bayern Munich legend rubber-stamped a two-year deal on Wednesday to play for Serie A club Fiorentina.

The former French international left Bayern Munich as a free agent last May after 12 seasons during which he earned the nickname ‘Kaiser Franck’ as the most titled Bundesliga player ever with nine titles among his 23 club trophies.

At the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old wants to continue playing elite football and agreed a two-year deal worth €4 million (Dh16.3 million or $4.4 million) a year plus bonuses with the Tuscan club.

“Franck Ribery is ours! Welcome legend!” the US-owned club confirmed with photos of Ribery wearing their purple colours and holding a Fiorentina scarf.

After saying that he was “ready for a new challenge” on Instagram, both Ribery and his wife Wahiba posted photos on social media Wednesday morning on board a private jet.

Ribery was greeted at the airport by Giancarlo Antognoni, a 1982 World Cup winner and Fiorentina legend, who is part of club management.

Addressing hundreds of fans, the French player said that former Bayern teammate Luca Toni, who also played for Fiorentina, had convinced him to move to Italy.

“I’m happy, I’m here with my family,” said Ribery.

“I talked for a week with Fiorentina. I also spoke with Luca Toni. He told me that Fiorentina is a great club and the city is beautiful.

“And I also like Italian and I speak it a bit even though I have to improve.”

Ribery previously played for Turkish club Galatasary and French clubs Marseille, Brest and Metz.

The veteran could have opted to end his career with big money deals in China or the Middle East and reportedly turned down an offer from Los Angeles Galaxy.