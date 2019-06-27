Exchange deal with Jasper Cillessen heading the other way

Barcelona: Brazilian goalkeeper Neto is on his way to Barcelona from Valencia in an exchange deal with Jasper Cillessen, Barca’s backup stopper heading the other way, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

Neto, 29, has signed a four-year deal at Camp Nou for €26 million with €nine million in add-ons and a €200 million release clause, Barcelona announced on their website.

Dutchman Cillessen’s departure in the opposite direction was announced the previous day for a similar sum. He arrived at the Spanish giants in 2016 as understudy to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.