Madrid have made no significant moves in the transfer market this month despite failing to find a replacement for star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus in the summer. Perhaps Madrid’s reduced transfer spending is due to planned improvements to their Santiago Bernabeu home, for which a 575 million euro loan will be taken out, but with a 10 point gap to Barca in La Liga, winning the title looks a doubt without strengthening the squad.