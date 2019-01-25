Madrid: The January transfer window is supposedly a market for desperate buyers but Barcelona sit five points clear at the top of La Liga and have made more signings than any other team in the division.
Kevin-Prince Boateng and Frenkie de Jong have signed up at Camp Nou along with Jeison Murillo from Valencia and Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse
“In De Jong, we add talent, youth and a player with Barca style,” said president Josep Maria Bartomeu. “He will be a key player in the next few years.” Barcelona go up against Catalan neighbours Girona on Sunday and a few hours later, less than 70 miles away, Real Madrid play Espanyol.
Madrid have made no significant moves in the transfer market this month despite failing to find a replacement for star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus in the summer. Perhaps Madrid’s reduced transfer spending is due to planned improvements to their Santiago Bernabeu home, for which a 575 million euro loan will be taken out, but with a 10 point gap to Barca in La Liga, winning the title looks a doubt without strengthening the squad.