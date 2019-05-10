Barcelona: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury, the club said on Friday.

The surgery brings Suarez’s season to a premature end and the Uruguayan will miss their final two La Liga games and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia later this month.

“Luis Suarez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and has been operated on by Dr [Ramon] Cugat, undergoing arthroscopic surgery under the supervision of the club’s medical staff,” a club statement read.

“The Uruguayan will be out for around four to six weeks. The Barcelona striker will miss the three remaining fixtures this season, the league games against Getafe and Eibar and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 25 May in Seville.” It remains to be seen if he will be fit for Uruguay’s Copa America campaign beginning with a June 16 match against Ecuador.