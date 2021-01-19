Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has posted a personal message to Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil, upon confirmation that Ozil is completing a free transfer to Turkish club Fenerbahce.
After a tumultuous few months in North London, where Ozil was kept out of Mikel Arteta’s squad, the German player of Turkish origins confirmed that he would make a move to Fenerbahce.
Now captain Aubameyang has reached out with an Instagram post.
“Want to say thanks to you my bro and wish you all the best,” wrote Aubameyang. “Don’t Need to Talk about how good you are on and off the pitch and how you take care of people.”
Aubameyang also said he would be meeting Ozil in another game altogether: “See you soon on fortnite Bro.”