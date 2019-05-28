Porto's Brazilian defender Felipe (C) heads the ball next to Sporting's Uruguayan defender Sebastien Coates (R) during Portugal's Cup final football match between Sporting CP and FC Porto at Jamor stadium in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon on May 25, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Lisbon: Atletico Madrid have agreed to buy 30-year-old central defender Felipe, the Brazilian’s current club Porto announced.

In a statement released to the Lisbon stock exchange late Monday, Porto said that Atletico had agreed to pay 20 million euros for Felipe, who joined Porto from Corinthians of Sao Paulo in June 2016, just after winning his solitary Brazil cap.

This summer, Atletico Madrid have lost their captain, the 33-year-old Uruguayan centre back Diego Godin, who said he was quitting the club after nine seasons.

Porto announced in mid-March that they had agreed to sell another Brazilian central defender, Eder Militao, a 21-year-old with two international caps, to Real Madrid for 50 million euros.