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Asked how to stop Messi in his farewell game, Benin defender says he wants to tell Leo, 'Messi, you are God'

‘No need to mark Messi’: Benin defender surprises reporter with his unusual plan

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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‘No need to mark Messi’: Benin defender surprises reporter
‘No need to mark Messi’: Benin defender surprises reporter
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The football world is gearing up for Lionel Messi’s farewell match in an Argentina shirt, and it is going to be an emotional night at the Monumental.

For Argentina fans, it will be the chance to say goodbye to the man who fmade their dream again.

But the occasion will also be incredibly special for the Benin players.

Years from now, many of them will be remembered as the players who happened to be on the other side of the pitch for Messi’s final match with Argentina. The AFA has officially organised the October 6 friendly as the farewell of its captain, while a special “Gracias, Leo” fan festival will also be held around the game.

And one Benin defender already seems determined to enjoy every second of it.

How do you stop Messi?

Mohamed Tijani was walking around central Buenos Aires when a reporter from Argentine television channel C5N spotted him.

The 29 year old centre back had been out shopping before the biggest match of his international career.

So the reporter asked him the obvious question.

How are you going to stop Messi?

Tijani laughed.

“There is no need to mark Messi. We have to enjoy this game.”

He said Benin had no special defensive plan for the eight time Ballon d’Or winner.

And his next answer perhaps summed up just how much the occasion means even to the opposition.

Asked what he would do if Messi came towards him during the match, Tijani joked that he would simply look at him and say:

“Messi, you are God.”

He also described the Argentine as the best player in the world.

A match Benin players will never forget

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has already made it clear that his team will still try to compete against the former world champions.

But this is no ordinary friendly.

Messi’s Argentina career has lasted more than two decades and included the 2022 World Cup, Copa America triumphs and years of unforgettable moments in the famous blue and white shirt.

Now comes the final one.

And while almost all the attention will understandably be on Messi, the Benin players will have their own small place in football history.

They will forever be able to say they were there for Lionel Messi’s final match for Argentina.

For Tijani, though, there may still be one more thing to achieve after trying to stop him.

Getting Messi’s shirt.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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