Maya Yoshida, captain and centre-back, said: “We know we need to win and are expected to win. We will be going for another World Cup (Qatar 2022) and we need to build a team for that. Players know that those who have retired have played a great role in making history for Japan football. We need to keep that pride intact and shoulder the responsibility. So all are eager to play well in this tournament,” said the Southampton defender, who went on to reveal that memories of the 2015 penalty shoot-out loss to UAE are still fresh and they want to erase that with success here.