06:22PM



FULL-TIME LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

And that's that. A dent for Chelsea and a well-earned point for depleted Leeds.

06:19PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

If it stays 0-0 something tells me - despite another clean sheet - Chelsea's Tuchel will not be happy. They have been contained well by a Leeds side known to leak goals and they have not capitalised. Havertz not scoring... Werner not scoring... Question time.

06:15PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Rudiger is denied again by Meslier and we have five minutes of the 90 remaining.

06:10PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

As expected, back up the other end and Hudson-Odoi looks to be through but a bad touch lets Meslier gather.

06:07PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

But they do have record signing Rodrigo, who nearly gets the breakthrough from a corner, but Mendey denies him.

06:05PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

15 mins to go and looks more and more likely that one goal will win this. With Harrison and Bamford off, Leeds do not have their go-to guys, but they will be much happier to take a point as Chelsea push for Champions League security.

06:00PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Another injury worry for Leeds as Ayling goes down in pain, while Chelsea bring on fresh legs for Pulisic and Ziyech. Werner and James on in their place.

05:52PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Calamity for Chilwell and Chelsea as he finds himself wide open on the left and completely sclaffs his effort, much to the Leeds defence's relief.

05:43PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Mendy is at his instictive best as he paws away one effort then gets back to keep out a goal-bound effort. Great keeping.

05:42PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

The relaid Elland Road turf is holding up well after that deluge, but it is a shower of efforts from Chelsea at the moment as Rudiger, Kante and Havertz keep the Leeds defence busy.

05:39PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Kai Havertz's woes in front of goal go on away from home as he is wide open but sees Meslier push his shot wide.

05:37PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Off we go again. No more rain as the sun stays out. Can Leeds keep up the pace, or will Chelsea turn the screw?

05:18PM



HALF-TIME: LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Relentless stuff but no goals. Biggest talking point may be the injury to Bamford. hopefully nothing too serious as he is key to Leeds' hopes.

05:14PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

It is Mount v Meslier as the Chelsea man fires one free-kick straight at the keeper, before a second one causes a little panic as Meslier misses the cross. But he claims the ball as it comes back in from the other side.

05:11PM



05:11PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Rudiger caught unawares as a Chelsea corner flies in. Bounces off both his legs and back to the Leeds keeper Meslier.

05:08PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Big blow for Leeds as goal-machine Bamford comes off. Rodrigo on in his place.

05:04PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Bizarre weather. Now the sun is beating down again. As changeable as the game as Chelsea's Chilwell fires just wide of Meslier's right-hand post.

05:00PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Roberts in the book for a hefty challenge on Jorginho before Leeds break again. They never let up, whether it is 0-0, 4-0 or 0-4, even as the rain pours down now at Elland Road.

04:55PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Normally about now I write about a lull to let the players gather their breath. But Leeds never let up and Dallas sees another effort denied as Chelsea just about get it back to their keeper. Chelsea look rattled by the pace.

04:49PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Classic in the making. Roberts and Bamford play a nice 1-2 and Roberts dinks in a lovely effort but Mendy tips it onto the bar.

04:46PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Now it is comedy time as Diego Llorente pings the ball off Luke Ayling and it hits the Leeds bar. This is two sides intent on attack being the best form of defence so far.

04:42PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Early chances at both ends as Kai Havertz has the ball robbed off his toes as he was about to pull the trigger, before Leeds break and have the ball in the net through Tyler Roberts, but the flag is up for offside.

04:31PM



LEEDS 0 CHELSEA 0

Under way. Leeds have had an up-and-down season, but a win today will pull them level with Arsenal in 10th and ease away from the relegation-worried pack.

04:30PM



LEEDS v CHELSEA

There two teams have a rich history but has been a while since Chelsea visited Leeds on league duty. Hopefully we will see another classic encounter like the ones from the 1970s and 80s. Thomas Tuchel has certainly got Chelsea firing since he took over from poor old Frank Lampard.

04:29PM



LEEDS v CHELSEA

TEAM NEWS

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Stuijk, Dallas, Phillips, Alioksi, Roberts, Harrison, Raphina, Bamford.

Subs: Casilla, Koch, Poveda, Costa, Rodrigo, Berardi, Klich, Shackleton, Jenkins.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Werner, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, James, Emerson.

04:29PM



LEEDS v CHELSEA

“Given their ups and downs, this could be perfect match for Chelsea to set themselves up for a late-season push,” says Craig Leader, manager Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "With Spurs and Arsenal struggling, they can set themselves up nicely for next season.”

04:29PM



Tomorrow sees a juicy north London derby as Tottenham travel to Emirates to take on Arsenal, with the ‘Big Six’ sides down in seventh and 10th in the Premier League title respectively. Both sides will be desperate for a win to boost their flailing top-four hopes. Read about Mikel Arteta on the formidable Spurs attack here.

04:29PM



Following the Chelsea trip to Elland Road, there are three more EPL games today. City could go a whopping 17 points clear with a win at Fulham.

Today’s line-up

Leeds v Chelsea, 4.30pm

Crystal Palace v West Brom, 7pm

Everton v Burnley, 9.30pm

Fulham v Man City, midnight

04:27PM



LEEDS v CHELSEA