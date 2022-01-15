London: Arsenal’s request to call off its north London derby match against Tottenham because of a lack of senior players available was granted by the Premier League today.
“We know how much this match means to our fans around the world,” Arsenal said of the decision to postpone tomorrow’s match which will cause some consternation among rival teams.
It was reached because Arsenal has fewer than the required number of players - 13 outfield and one goalkeeper - because of a combination of COVID-19 cases, injuries and players away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.
On loan
However, Arsenal has recently decided to let two players go out on loan and has one player out suspended in Granit Xhaka. In Arsenal’s most recent update, there were not many coronavirus-related absences for this game.
It is the 21st Premier League game postponed since Dec. 12, mainly due to players having to isolate.
Burnley’s shortage of players due to coronavirus cases and injuries prompted the postponement of its match against Leicester this weekend.