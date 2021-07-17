Dubai: Following weeks of speculation, Brighton have now agreed to sell defender Ben White to Arsenal for £50 million.
White, who was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England Euro 2020 squad, was released by Southampton before being snapped up by the Seagulls.
The 23-year-old centre back, who had a loan spell with Leeds, is currently on holiday and so his transfer and medical with Arsenal will have to be completed upon his return. The Gunners had previous bids of £40m and £47m rejected however discussions continued and now the two Premier League clubs have reached an agreement.
European football
Mike Arteta's side needed a new centre back after parting ways with Brazil defender David Luiz whose contract had expired. They have also bought 21-year-old left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica for £8m and will be pleased to have bolstered their defence. They finished 8th last season and missed out on European football for the first time since 1995.
They begin the 2021/22 Premier League season with an away fixture at newcomers Brentford.