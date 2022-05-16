London: Arsenal will look to reclaim its place in the Premier League’s top four, at the expense of north London rival Tottenham, with a win at Newcastle tonight for their penultimate game of the season.
Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday to move two points above Arsenal in the fight for Champions League qualification. If Arsenal wins at St. James’ Park, Mikel Arteta’s team knows another win at home to Everton on the final day would secure a top-four finish.
Third spot up for grabs
Arteta will already be without Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey - as well as the suspended Rob Holding - so Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White should form the centre-back pairing here, assuming that the latter is fit enough.
