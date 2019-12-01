Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (C) is surrounded by Norwich defenders. Image Credit: AFP

Norwich: Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg could not end Arsenal’s long wait for a win as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double only salvaged a 2-2 draw at struggling Norwich on Sunday.

The Canaries twice led through Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell only for Aubameyang to level, first from the penalty spot and then with a clinical finish after the break.

But Arsenal also had goalkeeper Bernd Leno to thank for coming away with a point as the German saved brilliantly from Kenny McLean, Pukki and Emiliano Buendia.

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager after seven games without a win in all competitions that had seen the Gunners fall well off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

Ljungberg remains a fans’ favourite from his title-winning days as an Arsenal player, but he suffered the same problems as his predecessor as the visitors’ firepower up front was needed to cover up their defensive problems.

Meanwhile, Quique Sanchez Flores’ second spell as Watford manager lasted less than three months.

Flores was fired on Sunday with Watford in last place in the Premier League and having won just one match in 14 this campaign.

Watford said a successor would be named quickly and indicated the club could be active in the January transfer window.

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said. “The appointment of a new head coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”

There was no word on who would coach the team for Wednesday’s Premier League visit to Leicester.

Flores, who was also manager at Vicarage Road for the 2015-16 season, was hired again in September as the replacement for fellow Spaniard Javi Gracia.

