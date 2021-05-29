Al Jazira coach Marcel Keizer Image Credit: Courtesy Al Jazira

Al Jazira are gearing up for their Arabian Gulf League title defence with the news that coach Marcel Keizer has signed a two-year deal with the club. Keizer’s commitment to the Pride of Abu Dhabi is now extended to four years since joining the club in the summer of 2019.

Dutchman Keizer, 52, rejoined Al Jazira with high ambitions for a second stint at the club at the start of the 2019-20 season and has since led the team to the pinnacle of UAE football by securing the team’s third AGL title and first since 2017.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Al Jazira Club Vice President and Chairman of the Executive Committee, said: “We are very pleased to renew Marcel’s contract with our club. In Marcel, we have a master strategic tactician who exemplifies our philosophy of slick, attacking style football while also implementing our vision of developing and relying on young local talent from our academy to ensure the Club’ stability and continuous success.

“Last season’s achievements speak for themselves and are a true testament of Marcel’s commitment and hard work for the Club. Marcel’s contract renewal signals the stability and long-term planning of our football club, which is thanks to a huge team effort off the pitch from everyone in the Al Jazira family. I am sure all the Pride of Abu Dhabi’s fans are as proud and happy as we are to continue seeing Marcel lead out the team for at least the next two seasons. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Club’s exemplary leadership and commitment to ensure the Club has the best foundations for success and excellence. I want to thank everyone who helped make this deal possible. We look forward to even greater success on both the domestic and continental stage in the seasons to come.”