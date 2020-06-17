Dubai: The UAE Pro League board of directors have decided not to resume the 2019-2020 Arabian Gulf League and Arabian Gulf League U21 competitions following a meeting on Wednesday.
The UAE Pro League board of directors’ meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi and attended by Vice Chairman Jamal Hamed Al Marri, board members Mohammed Obaid Al Yammahi, Hassan Taleb Al Marri, Tareq Ali Al Shabeebi, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi and Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi in addition to CEO Waleed Al Hosani and Business Development Advisor Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah.
An extraordinary general assembly meeting has been called to discuss the implications of the decision on the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, with coordination with the UAE Football Association on the matter.