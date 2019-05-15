Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. Image Credit: Reuters

Madrid: French striker Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid he will leave them in the close season, the Spanish club said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Griezmann has a contract until 2023 with Atletico, but has a buy out clause of 120 million euros (Dh494 million) and has been the target of several approaches from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

“Antoine Griezmann has told the club he will not continue as a Rojiblanco (red and white, the club’s colours) next season,” the club said on Twitter.

Within a few moments the player himself then posted a video explaining himself.

“After speaking with Cholo (club coach Diego Simeone), then with Miguel Angel and the people in the hierarchy of the club I wanted to speak with you, the fans, who have always given me a lot of love,” said Griezmann, wearing a plain black t-shirt with a simple white background behind him.

“I wanted to tell you I have taken the decision to leave,” said the French 2018 World Cup winner.