Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker on Liverpool duty. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has vowed to bring the Premier League title home to Anfield for the first time.

The Brazil goalkeeper kept a clean sheet for his national team in Abu Dhabi as the boys in yellow defeated South Korea 3-0.

Despite the scoreline, Alisson had to look sharp to repel at least three decent chances in the second half.

The Liverpool keeper missed the opening period of the domestic season through injury and Adrian deputised with aplomb as Liverpool stormed to a commanding eight-point lead in the standings.

But Alisson is now back between the sticks and he is determined to do the business this time around, having narrowly missed out to Manchester City domestically last season. “I will do everything to get us to win,” he said. “For club and country, I will do everything I can.”

With Liverpool in touching distance of the Premier League title and with a Champions League title already in the bank, Alisson has an eye on the World Cup with Brazil.