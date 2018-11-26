Dubai: Al Wasl failed to take momentum from their Arab Club Champions Cup run back into the Arabian Gulf League on Sunday, when they lost 2-0 at home to Ajman.
Vander Vieira and Mame Thiam scored for the Orange Brigade on 29 and 95 minutes for the win, which came just two days after the Cheetahs beat Egypt’s Al Ahly 3-3 on away goals to reach the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Thursday.
A 1-1 draw at home to Al Ahly after Oh Ban-suk cancelled out Walid Soliman’s 59th minute opener on 82 minutes, followed an earlier 2-2 draw between the two sides in Cairo last month.
Al Wasl progress courtesy of the away goals rule, but couldn’t take the highs of that triumph into their delayed league fixture on Sunday.
The Cheetahs are now 11th in the 14-team league with this defeat, while Ajman are up to fifth.
Elsewhere over the weekend, the top four sides Sharjah, Al Ain, Al Jazira and Shabab Al Ahli all won, signalling no change at the top.
Leaders Sharjah beat bottom-placed Dibba 3-2 away. Saif Rashid and two from Welliton had the game all wrapped up against 10-man Dibba. A late injury time double both from the penalty spot by Driss Fettouhi then gave the hosts a better looking loss on paper.
Second-placed Al Jazira edged Al Wahda 2-1 away in the Abu Dhabi derby. Al Wahda’s Leonardo levelled Ali Mabkhout’s early penalty, also from the spot, before half-time, only for Al Jazira’s Leonardo to find the winner after the break.
That result saw Al Wahda coach Laurentiu Reghecampf sacked as his side only picked up one win in the last seven, with the Clarets slipping to sixth after Ajman’s win at Al Wasl.
Third-placed Al Ain beat Kalba 2-1 away. Marcus Berg’s first half opener for the visitors was pegged back by Tommy Tobar after the interval, but Tsukasa Shiotani was on hand to find a late winner.
Fourth-placed Shabab Al Ahli thrashed third from bottom Al Dhafra 5-0 away with a first half brace from Henrique Luvannor, preceding three in the second half from Jaime Ayovi, Mauro Diaz and Ahmad Khalil.
Second from bottom Emirates also stunned mid-table Fujairah 3-1 at home. Fujairah’s Mohammad Khalvan ruled out Cheick Diabate’s first half opener before the hour, but Walid Amber and Diabate extended before the end, while mid-table Al Nasr were also held to a goalless draw away to fellow stragglers Bani Yas.