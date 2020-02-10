Dubai: Al Wasl Club continued to shine in the U-14 category, winning 5-0 against Juventus Academy Dubai and a 3-2 victory against the LaLiga Academy in the eighth week of Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship.

In the U-16 age group, du LaLiga HPC continued to excel with both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi teams topping the league table.

The du LaLiga HPC Dubai team faced off against the du LaLiga HPC Abu Dhabi team in an epic comeback match.

The first goal saw a fantastic finish with a cross into the centre of the goal box followed with a precise header.

Both du LaLiga HPC teams now share the lead in the standings with 21 points.

In the U-18 competitions, the Spanish Soccer Schools team secured a 6-1 victory over the GU Academy, while La Liga Academy scored a six-goal victory over Go Pro and TFA defeated Barcelona’s Cruyff with a clean 3-0 finish.

In the U-14 category, Al Wasl continued to chase the leading team Spanish Soccer Schools Iniesta team, with a five-goal finish against the Juventus academy, putting them at 16 points on the table.