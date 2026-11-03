Al-Nassr thrash Pakhtakor 6-2 in AFC Champions League Elite

Al-Nassr dominate Pakhtakor 6-2 in AFC Champions League showdown
Al-Nassr beat Pakhtakor 6–2 away in Tashkent on Nov. 2 in AFC Champions League Elite Matchday 4, securing a second straight win.
João Félix scored twice, while Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature.
Al-Nassr produced a dominant away performance to beat Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor 6-2 at Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent on Monday, securing their second consecutive win in the AFC Champions League Elite.
Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the 15th minute before João Félix struck twice, in the 17th and 32nd minutes, to give Al-Nassr a commanding lead.
Pakhtakor pulled one back through Flamarion in the 36th minute, leaving the score 3-1 at halftime.
Al-Nassr continued to control the second half. Abdulelah Al-Amri made it 4-1 in the 53rd minute, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb added a fifth in the 62nd.
Pakhtakor responded through Dostonbek Khamdamov in the 75th minute, but Angelo Gabriel sealed the result in the 79th.
Félix was the standout performer, scoring twice and providing two assists as Al-Nassr ran riot without Cristiano Ronaldo.
The defeat extended Pakhtakor’s winless run in the competition to four matches. 1302
Al-Nassr’s attack, led by Félix and supported by Sadio Mané’s creativity, proved too much for the hosts. The Saudi side now look well positioned in the West Region standings after a emphatic road win.
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Final score: Pakhtakor 2-6 Al-Nassr.
Goals: Al-Hamdan (15’), Félix (17’, 32’), Al-Amri (53’), Ghareeb (62’), Angelo (79’); Pakhtakor: Flamarion (36’), Khamdamov (75’). 1311
Félix: two goals, two assists.
Ronaldo: did not play.
Pakhtakor: fourth straight winless match.
The result strengthens Al-Nassr’s position in the AFC Champions League Elite and shows their attacking depth without Ronaldo.
For Pakhtakor, the loss deepens a worrying winless run in the competition.
Al-Nassr will look to build on the win in their next AFC Champions League Elite fixture, while Pakhtakor must regroup quickly to end their four-match winless streak.