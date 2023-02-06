Dubai: Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday with not one but three birthday cakes.
The Portuguese superstar’s strict diet and healthy lifestyle is well documented so it was a surprise to see him posing with the three large cakes along with his with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their kids and friends.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has regularly stated he aims to play into his 40s and is fit enough to do so and indulging in a treat now and then will do him no harm.
First goal
He finally broke his duck for his new Saudi Arabian club with an injury-time penalty against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League clash on Friday night to earn a 2-2 draw.
It was the perfect start to his birthday weekend and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star shared his party celebrations on social media.
The ex-Juventus attacker posted, “Thank you everyone for all the birthday messages. Grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends.” The posts have received over three million likes on Instagram.