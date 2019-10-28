Mabkhout on target as visitors finish with 10 men

Ali Mabkhout. Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL

Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira fought back to defeat Kalba 3-2 at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on Sunday night to move up to fourth spot in the Arabian Gulf League standings.

Milos Kosanovic almost opened the scoring in the fourth minute but his free-kick went just wide, before Ali Mabkhout’s effort was tipped onto the woodwork by Jamal Al Sarrah.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead when Peniel Mlapa found Henrique Buss, who volleyed into the back of the net.

Kalba were reduced to 10 men when Al Sarrah was shown a red card after his careless challenge on Mabkhout.

The hosts capitalised on the numerical advantage, as Mabkhout found a way past Kalba’s replacement keeper Mohammad Al Bloushi in the 74th minute.

Khalfan Mubarak gave Al Jazira the lead with a simple tap and Zayed Al Ameri made it 3-1 with a cool finish.

In the fifth minute of injury time, Kalba grabbed a consolation when Mlapa headed home.