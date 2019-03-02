“Winning 3-0 was a very good result for us. I’m happy with the victory against Ajman who are a difficult team to beat,” Hertog said in the post-match press conference. “We didn’t play one of our best games today but it was an important result and victory for us. During the season, we have played a lot of games where we performed strongly but didn’t win. This wasn’t the case today and this victory will help us maintain our position in the league and keep the spirits high within the camp.”