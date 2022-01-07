Dubai: Al Jazira clinched their maiden UAE Super Cup after defeating Shadad Al Ahli 5-3 on penalties in the final at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Friday night.
Al Jazira, the Pride of Abu Dhabi, were trailing 1-0 with two minutes to go, but Abdalla Ramadan scored the equaliser in the 88th minute to bring Al Jazira back into the game.
Mohammad Juma put the five-time champions Shadab Al Ahli ahead in the 65th minute.
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, president of the UAE Football Association, presidented the trophy to Al Jazira captain, goalkeeper Ali Khasif.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and others were present at the celebration.