A group of select diehard fans of Al Hilal and Emaar signature customers from Saudi Arabia were also invited to the event. Attendees captured photos with the AFC trophy and were invited to mingle with their favourite players at a Dubai hotel.

“Emaar is delighted to be the strategic partner of Al Hilal during the team’s victorious AFC Champions League campaign,” said Mr. Ahmad Thani Rashed Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties. “It was fantastic to welcome the team to Downtown Dubai and to celebrate their success together. This occasion presented a great opportunity for our distinguished customers to meet some of the AFC cup heroes and to see the trophy in-person. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to celebrating Al Hilal’s continued success in the future.”