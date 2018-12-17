But what one has to understand is that coach Zoran Mamic comes from the same breed as his predecessor — Zlatko Dalic, the man who led Croatia to the Fifa World Cup final in Russia and stunned the world earlier this year. Like Dalic, Mamic is also a shrewd tactician and will definitely have plenty of tricks up his sleeves. Facing a charged-up squad with a dream platform to relish and plenty of fans to egg them on, River will have plenty on their plates to handle to get across the line.