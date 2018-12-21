Abu Dhabi: Not content with making history as the first UAE side to reach the Fifa Club World Cup final, Al Ain are also going to mark the occasion by playing in a black kit for the first time.
The Boss, who usually play in purple when at home and white when they are away, will temper Real Madrid’s famous all-white kit with an exact opposite little black number.
Now they may say it’s their lucky colour, or be borrowing inspiration from New Zealand’s rugby team, the All Blacks — who obviously also play in all black and are the sporting world’s most consistent winners of the past decade.
However, we suspect a little marketing ploy by the club to sell some shirts and get the fans to buy this one-off limited edition special black kit. Al Ahli famously did it in 2015 when they reached the Asian Champions League final before defeat to China’s Guangzhou Evergrande.
It’s not the first shock kit change of the tournament so far. River Plate, known for their all white and diagonal red striped kit had to convert to purple, Al Ain’s colour, in the semi-final against Al Ain.
It worked for Al Ain in that case, so maybe another unexpected colour change might help again against Real.
Catch the match
Where: Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi
When: 8.30pm; TV; beIN Sport