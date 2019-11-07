Dubai: Al Ain were held to a 0-0 draw by Bani Yas in the Arabian Gulf League on Thursday evening.
Joao Victor was sent off for the visitors midway through the second half following a second yellow card, but Al Ain were lucky to stay on level terms as Saile Souza’s effort was halted by goalkeeper Khalid Eisa in the 67th minute.
In Thursday evening’s other match, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai defeated Al Dhafra 1-0 thanks to Abdullah Al Naqbi’s strike in the first minute after he latched on to Ismael Al Hammadi’s assist.