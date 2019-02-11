Dubai: Caio’s low strike made the difference as Al Ain defeated Al Wahda 1-0 at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in a game postponed from the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) champions’ participation in the Club World Cup in December.
Just before the break, Wahda were given the upper hand when Al Ain were reduced to 10 men as Bandar Al Ahbabi was shown a straight red for a careless tackle on Mohammad Al Abdullah.
The advantage did not last long, however, as the Clarets were also down to 10 men eight minutes after the restart.
Mohammad Al Menhali fouled Al Ain’s Amer Abdul Rahman in the midfield and earned his second yellow card and an early bath.
Midway through the half, Abdul Rahman sent a defence splitting through pass towards Caio, who ball the ball into the bottom corner for the only goal of the game.
The win helped the Garden City club move two points behind leaders Sharjah in the AGL table.
On Monday night, Al Wasl take on high-flying Bani Yas to kick off gameweek 15.
It’s really a must-win for the Cheetahs, who are languishing down in 11th in the 14-team league, dangerously close to the relegation zone. Bani Yas, meanwhile, are fifth and looking to close the gap on the top four.