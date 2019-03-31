Garden City side are eight points behind leaders

Al Ain: Al Ain claimed a vital 2-1 win over Fujairah in a match week 18 game of the Arabian Gulf League at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Tsuksa Shiotani and Ruben Ribeiro scored for the Garden City side while Ibrahim Khameis reduced the margin for Fujairah.

With this win, Al Ain continue to occupy second spot in the standings eight points behind Sharjah, while Fujairah remain on 12th spot with 13 points.

Al Wasl edged out Al Dhafra 2-1 in the contest held at the Zabeel Stadium.

Ali Saleh and Fabio De Lima scored a goal apiece for the Cheetahs in the first half. For Al Dhafra, Khalid Abdul Raheem Bawazir reduced the margin after the change of ends.

Though both teams are now tied on 23 points each, Al Dhafra occupy seventh spot on better goal difference than Al Wasl.

Al Dhafra are set to face Al Wahda next week, while the Cheetahs will face Al Nasr in matchweek 19.

Also two first-half goals helped Dibba collect their second win of the season beating Al Nasr 2-1 at Fujairah Stadium. All the goals came in the first half. Yaseen Al Bakhit and Diogo Acosta scored for Dibba while Junior Dutra scored for Al Nasr.

Standings

POS TEAM P W D L PTS

1 Sharjah 18 14 4 0 46

2 Al Ain 18 12 2 4 38

3 Shabab Al Ahli 18 11 2 5 35

4 Al Jazira 18 10 4 4 34

5 Al Wahda 18 9 3 6 30

6 Bani Yas 18 8 6 4 30

7 Al Wasl 18 7 2 9 23

8 Al Dhafra 18 7 2 9 23

9 Ajman 18 6 5 7 23

10 Kalba 18 5 5 8 20

11 Al Nasr 18 4 5 9 17

12 Fujairah 18 3 4 11 13

13 Emirates 18 2 6 10 12