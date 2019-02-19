Abu Dhabi: Al Ain have announced Spanish manager Juan Carlos Garrido as new coach until the end of the season.
He will be unveiled in front of the media ahead of Al Ain’s Arabian Gulf League encounter against Al Nasr at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday.
The former manager of Egyptian side Al Ahly takes over as Al Ain coach following the resignation of Croatian Zoran Mamic to replace Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus at Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.
Garrido was the coach of Moroccan Club Raja Casablanca but was fired in January after a 2-0 defeat to Tunisian side Club African in the Arab Club Champions Cup. His team were also struggling in the Morocco Botola Pro League with just one win in their last five matches.
However, the Spaniard who joined the Casablanca giants in 2017 had previously guided the club to the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup as well as the Moroccan Throne Cup in 2017.