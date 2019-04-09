Donny van de Beek of Ajax, Frenkie de Jong of Ajax, Daley Blind of Ajax celebrate during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II Tilburg and Ajax Amsterdam at Koning Willem II stadium on April 6, 2019 in Tilburg. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Ajax already knocked off one European power in the Champions League by taking out 13-time champions Real Madrid.

Now the rising Dutch club have set their sights set on eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.

“We really showed everyone what we can do. And hopefully we can show that again against Juventus,” 21-year-old Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong said. “We are of course the new kids on the block.”

While Ronaldo has been out for two weeks after injuring his right thigh while on international duty with Portugal, he is expected to return for the first leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday in Amsterdam.

“Of course he’s going to play. He’s really ready,” Juventus winger Jose Cancelo said.

Perhaps the only question remaining over Ronaldo’s status is whether he starts the match or comes on as a substitute.

After finishing runners-up twice in the last four years, Juventus signed Ronaldo — who helped Madrid to the title in four of the past five seasons — to take the next step and win the elusive trophy.

If ever there was any doubt, Ronaldo showed his value by scoring a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16, almost single-handedly overturning a first-leg deficit.

Ajax also produced a memorable comeback in the previous round, overturning a 2-1 loss at home with a 4-1 victory in Madrid to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Attempting to revive the success they had in the 1990s — when the Dutch club reached two straight finals (winning the 1995 title and losing the 1996 final to Juventus) — Ajax rely on a large array of youth products. De Jong is already slated to join Barcelona next season, while 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt is considered one of the top young defenders in Europe.

Facing Ronaldo will be a big test for De Ligt.

Ajax are run by chief executive Edwin van der Sar and director of football Marc Overmars — both of whom were members of the club that won the 1995 Champions League title.

Van der Sar later played for Juventus.

“Ajax are a really strong team,” Cancelo said. “I watched the match they played in Madrid with Real. They have so many young players with so much talent and we have to be very careful.”

While Juventus are loaded with experienced players, one of their youngest players led the squad during Ronaldo’s absence.

Moise Kean, a 19-year-old Italy striker, has scored seven goals in his last eight games for club and country.

Still, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hinted that Kean will likely remain an option off the bench against Ajax, having come on and scored the winner against AC Milan on Saturday.

“We need to leave him space to grow,” Allegri said. “The substitutes are important, as we’ve already seen.”