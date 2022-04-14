Manchester United look set to unveil current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager making him the fifth permanent boss at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.
United are remaining coy on the deal but sources in the Netherlands suggest a deal is imminent.
The 52-year-old Dutchman will take over from interim coach Ralf Rangnick who was appointed coach in November after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.
Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris St-Germain, had also been a strong candidate for the job but it appears he will miss out.
Cup final
Ajax face PSV Eindhoven on Sunday in the Dutch Cup final and an official confirmation of Ten Hag’s appointment could come after that.
Ajax lead the Eredivisie by four points from PSV as they aim to win their third Dutch league title under Ten Hag.
They lost to Portuguese side Benfica in the last 16 of the Champions League, who in turn were knocked out by Liverpool last night.
Ten Hag will face a summer of upheaval what with several big-name players either out of contract, such as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, or facing uncertain futures, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.