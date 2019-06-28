Cairo: Egypt striker Amr Warda has been welcomed back into their Africa Cup of Nations squad 48 hours after he was suspended for disciplinary reasons, the Egyptian FA said on Friday.

Warda will still be banned for Egypt’s final pool match against Uganda on Sunday, but is available for the second round, with the hosts having already sealed a knockout place.

The FA gave no details about the reasons for Warda’s expulsion, but he has previously been accused of harassing a fashion model on Instagram and a complaint against him has been filed with Egypt’s attorney-general.

His return comes after a public apology on Thursday and support shown by his teammates, including Liverpool striker Mohammad Salah, who appeared incensed at the EFA decision.

The association issued a statement on Friday, saying Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, had held a cordial meeting with the players and technical staff in the presence of Hany Abo Rida, president of the FA.

“During the meeting, Hani Abu Reda praised the spirit of solidarity between the players, and their desire to pardon their colleague Amr Warda and to lift the suspension from him” the statement said.