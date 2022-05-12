It was thanks to a masterclass show from captain Kevin de Bruyne who bagged a stunning four-goal haul to help restore their three-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table.

This now means that Pep Guardiola’s side just require four points from their last two games to ensure they will finish above Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

But the race certainly is not done and dusted – especially as Guardiola has injuries to key defenders Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker to contend with. Also, he saw two more players, Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho, limp off last night to injury and that could prove key in their final two matches. And it could mean their titanic battle with Liverpool might yet see them play each other in an unprecedented Premier League play-off scenario.

Liverpool need City to lose a game in their final outings if they are to claw back the deficit and if on the evening of May 22 the two teams are level on points, goal difference, goals scored and in the head-to-head results between them, then a play-off will be needed to see if the title heads to Anfield or the Etihad.

Closely matched

This has never before been needed before but the two sides – who have already played out two extremely entertaining 2-2 draws this season – are ever so closely matched and a play-off would be the only way to separate them. The match could possibly be played on May 25 but this would disrupt Klopp’s Champions League preparations for the following weekend. They face Real Madrid in Paris eyeing a second European triumph in four years but there is no other time to play what would be an incredible title-decider as there are international games the week after that.

City and Liverpool were involved in an epic title race in the 2018/19 season and Guardiola’s men edged out Liverpool by 1 point following a final day win at Brighton and Hove Albion.