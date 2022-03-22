Abu Dhabi: ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company and the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) came together to launch the ADQ Ramadan Football Tournament at the association’s headquarters on Tuesday.
ADQ will be fielding 35 teams from its portfolio companies for the competition taking place during Ramadan with the UAEFA providing technical, referee and logistical support. A selection of current and past professional football players will play in the final matches along with the UAE Special Olympics football team to raise money and donate proceeds to the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.
Building on ADQ’s long-term partnership with the UAE FA, the ADQ Ramadan Football Tournament is part of the company’s “Performance Driving Us Forward” platform to promote an active and healthier lifestyle through sports sponsorships and community engagement.
Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of UAEFA said: “As part of our strategic collaboration with ADQ, we look forward to encouraging friendly competition among football players within ADQ and its portfolio companies. We are honoured to be part of the ADQ Ramadan Tournament as we support our sponsors, who form an integral part of our institutional framework, with their health and sports ambitions. With the response we’ve already seen from eager players, we are certain this will be the first of many friendly tournaments in the years to come.”
Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the ADQ Ramadan football tournament that will bring together more than 500 people from across ADQ and our portfolio companies for the first time ever. By partnering with like-minded organizations such as the UAE Football Association, we are committed to fostering team spirit, encouraging active and healthy lifestyles, and cultivating a shared performance-driven culture that will carry through Ramadan and beyond.”