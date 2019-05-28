AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso Image Credit: AP

Rome: AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is to announce his resignation in response to spending curbs imposed by the club for the summer transfer window.

Sporting director Leonardo is also reportedly set to quit because of differences with Ivan Gazidis, the administrator brought in by US hedge fund Elliot Management, which bought the club last year.

Faced with mounting debts and threatened with Fifa sanctions for breaking financial regulations, AC Milan are adopting spending curbs and seeking to boost their coffers by buying young, unproven, talents who they hope to sell later for a profit, according to several media reports.