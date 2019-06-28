Serie A club kicked out over violating regulations over the past three seasons

AC Milan’s midfielder Franck Kessie. Image Credit: AFP

Lausanne: AC Milan were banned from European football for next season on Friday over breaches of financial fair play rules, CAS, the top court for sport, announced.

European football’s governing body Uefa had accused the club of violating financial fair play (FFP) regulations over the past three seasons and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in their favour.

“AC Milan is excluded from participating in Uefa club competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations” for the past three seasons, the court ruled.

Uefa initially found the Italian giants, who had qualified for the Europa League next season, guilty in June last year of violating financial rules which broadly limit club expenditure to club income in any given year.

However, CAS referred the matter back to Uefa judging that an European ban was disproportionate.